HANDROP, Dalhart M.



Dalhart M. Handrop, 95, of Cumming, Georgia and formerly of Doraville, Georgia, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2023 after an extended illness.



He was born on December 4, 1927, in Pensacola, Florida, a son of the late, Henry and Irene (Hall) Handrop. He was a proud graduate of Georgia Tech and later became an Aerospace Engineer and retired from Lockheed. Mr. Handrop was a United States Navy Veteran.



Surviving family members include one daughter, Nancy Smith and her husband Carl of Ringgold, Georgia; two sons, Glenn Handrop and his wife, Terri, of Cumming, Greg Handrop and his wife, Tina, of Monroe, Georgia. Also, surviving are three grandchildren, Lindsay, Mandy and Drew; as well as five great-grandchildren; Layne, Holland, Harris, Ruby and Beau.



He was predeceased by his parents; his wife, Betty Jean Handrop; and a grandson, Chad.



Memorial calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at AS Turner and Son's Funeral Home and Crematory, 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams Street NW, Atlanta, Georgia 30303.



AS Turner and Son's is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com