<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">HANDLER, Scott<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 46, of Atlanta, GA, loving and beloved son and brother passed away on Saturday, May 1, 2021. He is survived by his parents, Joel and Susan Handler; sister, Beth Handler; and brother, Victor Hander. There are no services planned at this time. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Service, A Family Company, 3705 Highway 78 West, Snellville, GA 30039 (770-979-3200) has been entrusted with the arrangements.</font><br/>