Handelsman, Stuart

HANDELSMAN, Dr., Stuart



Dr. Stuart Handelsman, 71, of Atlanta, passed away on March 10, 2022. Stuart grew up in Brooklyn, NY where he earned his undergraduate degree from Brooklyn College and medical degree from Yeshiva University - Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He served his Residency at Long Island Jewish Hospital and Fellowship in Nephrology at Weill Cornell Medical Center. He moved to Atlanta in 1980 where he founded North Atlanta Kidney Specialists and practiced for 41 years. He took pride in his Jewish heritage. He was an avid sports enthusiast and music lover. Most importantly, he was the most kind, nonjudgmental, and loving man we have ever met. He was beloved by his family, patients, colleagues, hospital staff, friends, and all who knew him. He is survived by his children, Marc Handelsman, Bradley Handelsman, Cory Handelsman (Priscilla), and Lindsay Handelsman (Seth Vertelney); sister, Meryl Mendelson (David); and grandchildren, Juniper and Adam. Also survived by previous wives Ellen Hodes and Robin Schmerler. Graveside services will be held at 3:30 PM today, March 11 at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs, GA (and also available by zoom link on Dressler's website) with Rabbi Joshua Heller officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Kidney Foundation at www.kidney.org. Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

