Hancock, Julianne







HANCOCK (SINGER), Julianne



Julianne Singer Hancock passed away on Sunday, October 22 in Atlanta, Georgia.



Julianne was born in Plains, Georgia, in 1930, to Julian Hightower Singer and Lucile Sumner Singer. From her older brother Sam, she got the nickname "Sis" which stayed with her entire life.



She attended the Brenau School, and the University of Georgia, where she was a member of Alpha Delta Pi.



In 1950, she married E. Reginald Hancock, the love of her life. They made their homes in Atlanta, GA, their beloved "Loblolly Plantation" in Stewart County, GA, and Sea Island, GA.



While Reg pursued his law career, Sis made a beautiful and happy home and pursued many charitable groups and clubs. She enjoyed The Cottage Garden Club, The Young Matrons, The Tallulah Falls Club, and supported the Atlanta Symphony, the Forward Arts Foundation, and was president of the Atlanta Flower Show and the Atlanta Decorators Showhouse. Sis and Reg attended All Saints Episcopal Church in Atlanta and Christ Church Frederica, St. Simons Island.



Sis was preceded in death by her husband, Reg; her brother Sam, and her granddaughter, Kate Curtis Johnson.



She is survived by her two loving daughters, Julie Hancock Jones, and Shelley Singer Hancock MacMillan; Julie's son, Timothy Reginald Jones (Ellen), and Shelley's sons, Justin Hancock Johnson, and Richard Tennyson Johnson; a close family friend, Richard Scott Colbert; two great-grandchildren, Elise Singer Jones and Gifford Reginald Jones; two sisters-in-law, Mary Helen Hancock Cook (Bob) and Ann Jennings Singer; and many nieces and nephews and their families.



At her request, no service will be held. Her body was cremated, the ashes will be mingled with those of her beloved husband, and scattered at his family cemetery in Maysville, Georgia, by her children.





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