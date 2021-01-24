Hanberry, Jack

HANBERRY, Dr. Jack A.



Reverend Dr. Jack Allen "Big Daddy" Hanberry, born on June 2, 1936 went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 21, 2021. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Barbara Hanberry; his son, Scott Hanberry; daughter, Cindy Dunham; 5 grandchildren; and 7 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel on Sunday, January 24, 2021 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM. A celebration of life service will be held on Monday, January 25, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Rehoboth Baptist Church, Tucker, GA, with burial at Floral Hills Cemetery following. See Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel for full obituary.



