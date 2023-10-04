Hanberry, Donald

HANBERRY, Rev. Donald E.



Reverend Donald Edwin Hanberry, age 90 of Snellville, Georgia was called home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 29, 2023. Donald was born on July 28, 1933 in Clyo, Georgia to Henry Theodore and Lottie Belle Porterfield Hanberry, and educated in Clyo schools. He graduated from Reinhardt and Newberry Colleges. In 1958, he graduated from the Lutheran Theological Southern Seminary and in 1972 received his Master of Sacred Theology. On June 4, 1955 Donald married the love of his life, Dorothy Janet "Jan" Arnsdorff. They were blessed with four children and married for 68 years.



Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Theodore and Lottie Belle Porterfield Hanberry; sister, N. June Jeffers (Gene); and brothers, Henry W. "Billy" and R. Neil Hanberry and Jack E. Fultz (Charlotte).



He is survived by his loving wife, Jan; daughter, Candace Rausch (Gerald); and sons, Andrew (Sheri), Randall (Lisa), and Sandford Hanberry; grandchildren, David (Jenni), Daniel (Ashley), and Diana Rausch, Nicholas (Katelyn), Mackenzie, Madison (Sarah), Alexander, and Natalie Hanberry; great-grandchildren, Hannah, Noah, Peyton, Carter Rausch, Sutton Hanberry; sisters-in-law, Lee Ellen Hanberry, Pam McBride and Cynthia Arnsdorff; brothers-in-law, Alton Gordon (Clara Sue) and Charlie T. Arnsdorff.



Donald was an active Lutheran Minister for 53 years. During that time, he served at 15 churches in five states. He founded four mission churches including Trinity Lutheran Church in Lilburn that will celebrate 50 years in December 2023. He Vicared at St. Matthew's in Charleston, SC, and has pastored, Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, Garden City, GA, Trinity Lutheran Church, Landis, NC, Advent Lutheran Church, Martinez, GA, Trinity Lutheran Church, Lilburn, GA, Resurrection Lutheran Church, Gulfport, MS, Christ the King Lutheran Church, Tupelo, MS, Saint Paul's Lutheran Church, Savannah, GA, First Lutheran Church, Nashville, TN, First United Lutheran Church, Kennesaw, GA, Christ Lutheran Church, Oakwood, GA, Saint Michael's Lutheran Church, Doraville, GA, Lutheran Church of the Redeemer, Savannah, GA, Nativity Lutheran Church, Bethlehem, GA, and All Saints Lutheran Church in Lilburn, GA.



He retired from active ministry in 2010. Donald was a President of the Georgia Salzburger Society. He served on the Board of Regents for Newberry College and was the recipient of a Sesquicentennial Medal of Honor Award in 2006 when Newberry celebrated its 150th anniversary. He worked on the major gifts campaign and was a donor for Lutheranch and the MeKanna-Sandrock Retreat Center.



A funeral service to honor the life of Rev. Hanberry will be held on Friday, October 6, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lilburn, Georgia. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Clyo, Georgia. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 5, 2023 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Tom M. Wages Snellville Chapel in Snellville, Georgia; on Friday, October 6, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Trinity Lutheran Church prior to the funeral service; and on Saturday, October 7, 2023 from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Wingard Memorial Lutheran Church in Clyo, Georgia prior to the graveside service.



Donald supported a Newberry College Scholarship; the family asks that you consider a donation to the Rev. Donald E. and Janet Arnsdorff Hanberry Endowed Scholarship at Newberry College at www.newberry.edu/giving/givenow or by calling 803-321-5363. Flowers can be sent to the funeral home.



