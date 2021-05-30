Hamrick, Cecelia

ajc logo
Cecelia Bauer Hamrick passed on May 26, 2021, with her son & daughter by her side. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister who will be greatly missed. Mrs. Hamrick was retired as a school teacher with over 30 years of service. A devoted wife, she was preceded in death by her husband Gordon Hamrick III.

She is survived by her 2 children Gordon Hamrick IV (Ginger) & Kathleen Llorente (Raul) as well as 3 adored grandchildren Emma, Helen, and Brendan Hamrick. Also survived by 3 sisters Elsie Panter (Harry), Lana Eden (preceded in death by Glenn), & Denise Forrester (Steve) as well as her mother-in-law Kay Hamrick; 2 sisters in law, Kit Veal (George) and Christine Tobin (Richard); brother in law George Hamrick (Kathy); 6 nieces; & 7 nephews. Memorial Service to be held June 1, 2021 at 11am at Avondale Pattillo UMC, Decatur, GA. Donations to the Lewy Body Dementia Association in lieu of flowers can be made at https://www.lbda.org/donate. A.S. Turner and Sons Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.

