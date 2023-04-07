X

HAMPTON, Tara T.

Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Tara T. Hampton, will be held Saturday, April 8, 2023, 12:00 NOON at Mt. Welcome Baptist Church, 581 Parker Avenue, Decatur, GA, with her remains placed in repose at 11:00 AM. Reverend Aaron Robinson, Pastor, Reverend Russell Gordon, Officiating, Eulogist. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the church Saturday, at 11:30 AM, Donald Trimble Mortuary, Inc., 1876 Second Avenue, Decatur, 404-371-0772-3.




