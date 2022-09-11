HAMPTON, Margaret
Margaret Hampton, age 91, of Brookhaven, GA, passed away September 8, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, September 12, 2022 from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA, (770-932-1133). A private interment will be at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs.
Funeral Home Information
Flanigan Funeral Home
4400 South Lee Street
Buford, GA
30518
https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral
