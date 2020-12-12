HAMPTON, Helen Marie Greene



Our beloved mother, Helen Marie Anest Greene Hampton, passed away to the care of the Lord on December 8, 2020.



Born a coal miner's daughter, she entered the world in Manbar, West Virginia, on June 18, 1921. Her parents were the late James Anest, a Greek immigrant, and the late Rhoda Margaret Lowery, daughter of a coal mine foreman. Seeking a better life for his children, James moved the family to Tennessee to live on the old Keller Homeplace, which he bought at auction. There is a beautiful view of Cold Spring Mountain at the farm where Helen grew up in Greene County, Tennessee.



She was educated by the Presbyterian missionaries who came to Appalachia to better the lives of the mountain people. She earned a teaching degree at Asheville Normal Teachers College in North Carolina in 1942 and began her teaching career in a two-room schoolhouse at Horse Creek in Chuckey, Tennessee. In cold weather, one of her tasks was to build a fire in a coal stove to keep everyone warm.



In 1946 Helen married Rufus Guy Greene. They settled in Atlanta to find work and raise a family of five children. Guy was in the air conditioning industry that first cooled down Atlanta, and Helen taught many Atlanta children at Margaret Fain Elementary and Venetian Hills Elementary Schools. Through her work she was able to hold her family together after Guy's untimely death in 1970. The Grace of the Lord and many supportive friends helped to sustain the family through that terrible time.



After 20 years of being alone, Helen's childhood sweetheart, Kingsley Laile Hampton, reappeared in her life and took her back to her beloved mountains in East Tennessee. After 18 years of happiness, she also lost him to the Lord.



She returned to Georgia in 2011 to live with her daughter Cindy and spend her remaining years.



She is lovingly survived by children Janet Greene Celko and fiancé, Richard Turnipseed; Theresa Dianne Greene and special friend, Robert Brown; Cynthia L. Greene; James R. Greene and wife, Elizabeth; Joni Elizabeth Greene Russell and husband, William; Charles Hampton and wife, Pat; Susan Kubenka and husband, John; and grandchildren Matthew Celko; Chase Hampton and wife Jen; Jarek Kubenka; Andy Russell; Will Kubenka; Katie Greene; and James Greene; great grandchildren Maddox and Maddyn Hampton; and many nieces and nephews.



Special thanks to Comforting Arms for the wonderful caregivers they provided for Helen's care over the past year: Margaret Rowlands, Vera Yeboah, Liz Vazquez, Bernita Miller, Cassandra Powell, Portia Carmignani and Gladys Akinseye and Nurse Sarah Nabors. Many thanks to special friends who assisted with her care including Patricia Moss, China Hadley, Marion Losnick, and Jenn Stearns Faulkner.



For the last few years of her life, Helen enjoyed attending the activities of the Aloha Day Club in Marietta. Special thanks to Dawn, Geri, and all the volunteers that made "Queen" Helen feel so special and loved. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Aloha to Aging, Inc., by check mailed to Aloha to Aging, Inc., 1612 Morningside Trace, Marietta, GA 30062 or online at https://alohatoaging.org/ways-of-giving/



A private graveside service will be held at Westview Cemetery. Plans are being made to honor Helen's 100th Birthday on June 18, 2021, with a Memorial Service.



