Hampton, Frances Bandy

HAMPTON (BANDY), Frances Lorraine



Frances Lorraine Bandy Hampton, 96, died January 23, 2021, from covid complications in Atlanta, GA. She was born August 30, 1924, in Ridgeley, WV to Thomas and Sarah Craddock. Lorraine's parents died when she was young. She and her two siblings were then raised by various relatives in several states including PA, MI and VA.



She graduated from St. Andrews Catholic High School in 1941 where she was a good student and member of the basketball team. In June, 1943 she married Russell Bandy and together they raised three daughters in Roanoke, VA. Following a lengthy illness, Russell died Spring, 1963.



Despite challenges, Lorraine's positive attitude and friendly spirit remained and she met and married Spurgeon 'Spud' Hampton in 1973. The couple soon relocated to Florida where Lorraine worked as a secretary with the Duval County School Board until her retirement. When not in the office, she was outdoors biking, walking or swimming. She was an accomplished gardener and created many elaborate vignettes in her Jacksonville back yard. After retirement, the couple moved to Coquina Key, FL.



Lorraine loved her new community and made many friends. She was known for her friendly personality and willingness to help. Her enthusiasm for entertaining resulted in lots of parties and neighborhood get togethers. Gardening remained a passion, and she joined the Coquina Key Garden Club. After purchasing a boat, Lorraine and Spud joined the Coquina Key 'Yacht' Club and enjoyed sailing and dining with friends. Her days were spent swimming, biking and enjoying the Florida wildlife. Gus and George were two herons that visited daily and she loved 'introducing' them to out of state visitors. She was a volunteer poll worker for years. And even at the age of 90 and declining physically, she still loved swimming at the beach.



Lorraine was a skilled seamstress, quilter and crafter most of her life. Her textiles included wall hangings portraying outdoor scenes she had photographed. She was a voracious reader and it was common for her to complete a book a day. But perhaps her greatest love was traveling.



After retiring, Lorraine visited almost every state in the US and many countries in Europe, Central and South America. Always eager to visit a new place, she once was a chaperone for her granddaughter Brooke's school class trip to Spain. No matter where or who, Lorraine loved making new friends.



Throughout her life, Lorraine was eager to enjoy all life had to offer. When one adventure ended, she was quick to ask, 'what do you want to do now?' She was a loving and loyal mother, wife and friend. Her humor and enthusiasm for life will be missed by those who knew her.



In addition to her husbands, Lorraine was predeceased by her daughter Sarah Williams, sister Dorothy Myers and brother Paul Craddock. She is survived by her daughters Barbara 'Bobbi' Frazer (Patt); Beverly Rice (Bill); grandchildren Anthony 'Tony' Chapman (Kristine), Chris Chapman and Brooke Frazer (Andrew); great grandchildren Race, Arielle, Sevana, Dacoda and Kwynne Chapman; son-in-law Don Williams and nephew Mike Myers. A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made in Lorraine's memory to a charity of your choice or the Alzheimer's Association.

