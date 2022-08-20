ajc logo
Hammonds, Tracy

Obituaries
HAMMONDS, Tracy

Derrick

December 22, 1971 –

August 11, 2022

Tracy Derrick Hammonds passed away unexpectedly at the age of 50 on August 11, 2022. Born and raised in Huntsville, AL he worked hard to become an Aerospace Engineer, receiving his B.S. 1994 and M.S. in 1996 from Mississippi State University. He was a dedicated employee of Lockheed Martin Marietta, GA for over twenty years. He is survived by his wife, Crystal; children, Theryn (14) and Camdyn (7); and a host of relatives and friends. Tracy was a loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.




