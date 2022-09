HAMMOND, William "Billy"



William "Billy" Hammond, 54, of Dayton, OH passed away Friday, September 2, 2022. Billy is the son of Dr. W. Rodney and Andrita Hammond of Berkeley Lake, GA. Services were entrusted to GEBHART-SCHMIDT-PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg, OH. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Billy's online memorial page at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.