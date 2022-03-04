Hammond, Lester

HAMMOND, III, Lester Harford



Lester Harford Hammond, III, 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed away at Northside Hospital, on February 18, 2022, from complications following successful surgery for early stage ampullary cancer. His memory is a blessing, not only for his many accomplishments, but for the enormous love and generosity he showed to his family, friends, and community throughout his life.



Les was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olive Strong Hammond and Lester H. Hammond, Sr., and Frieda Schuster Rothe and Alexander M. Rothe; and his parents, Eleanor Rothe Hammond and Lester H. Hammond, Jr.



Les is survived and beloved by his wife of 51 years, Ann Monroe Hammond; his daughter Laura Hammond Trammell (Matthew) of Fernandina Beach FL; his son, Adam Rothe Hammond (Karyn) of Dunwoody, GA; his granddaughters, Lila and McKenzie Trammell; his "bonus" grandson, Noah Vieira; his brothers, Bob Hammond (Claudia) of Friendswood, TX, and Dick Hammond (Lura) of Ponder, TX; his sisters, Lora Weber (Jay) of Round Rock, TX, and Nancy Adams (David) of Roanoke, TX; sisters-in-law Beth Hickam (Bill) of Centennial, CO, and Martha Veon (Greg) of Muscatine, IA; brother-in-law Moi Monroe (Cheryl) of Waycross, GA, and Fernandina Beach, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and countless friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 2 PM at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341, with the Rev. Dr. Eric Lee and the Rev. Dr. Royeese Stowe officiating. The service will also be livestreamed and available for later viewing by going to www.chambleeumc.org, then "worship" and "celebration of life." Interment of his cremains will be at a later date at Prospect Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com H. M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill.



The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Dr. Eddie Abdalla, oncology surgeon, not only for his medical skill but also for his caring and support for the family during this difficult time. We also want to thank the doctors, nurses, technicians and other Northside Hospital staff who treated Les with such care and concern and the family with such compassion.



