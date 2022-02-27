Hammond, Lester

HAMMOND, III, Lester Harford



Lester Harford Hammond, III, 76, of Atlanta, GA, passed away at Northside Hospital, on February 18, 2022, from complications following successful surgery for early stage ampullary cancer. His memory is a blessing, not only for his many accomplishments, but for the enormous love and generosity he showed to his family, friends, and community throughout his life.



Les was born in Gulfport, MS, on June 29, 1945, to Lester Harford Hammond, Jr., and Eleanor Cecile Rothe Hammond. He grew up in Garland, TX, graduating from Garland High School in 1963. In 2015, he was named a GHS Distinguished Alumni. Les graduated from Centenary College in Shreveport, LA, in 1967 with a BA in History and served as Alumni President from 1991-93. He began law school at the University of Arkansas. Before completing law school, he joined the Navy during the Viet Nam War, serving as a RM2 Communications/Radio/Crypto in Sigonella, Sicily, and later in Brooklyn, NY. During the time he was stationed in Sicily, he married Ann Bashlor Monroe in Waycross, Georgia, on August 1, 1970. With an honorable discharge from the Navy, Les and Ann moved to Atlanta, GA, where he earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from John Marshall University School of Law in 1976.



A hard worker since his youth, the bulk of his career was for the State of Georgia, beginning as an Enforcement Officer in the Office of Insurance Commissioner. Following four years as a private practice lawyer relating to insurance and health, Les was an Assistant Regional Manager with Insurance Services Office for ten years. Les served as Legal Aide to the Georgia State Senate Judiciary Committee for the 2001 Session, then became the Deputy Advocate in the Governor's Office of the Consumers' Insurance Advocate and later the Acting Advocate. Les next served the Georgia Department of Driver Services as Director of Legislative Affairs until his retirement. He was well respected at the State Capitol.



An active member of Chamblee First United Methodist church since 1973, Les held many leadership roles, including Chair of Trustees, Finance, Staff Parish Relations, Stewardship, Cemetery Committee, and The Welfare Foundation. He served on the Organ and Music Committees, the Administrative Board, Doorstep Missions, Elevator Installation and Church Renovation Committees. He served as Director of the Basketball and Recreation Programs, was an advocate for Chamblee Methodist Kindergarten, and the list continues. He sang in the Chancel Choir, serving as President for many years, and played with the Chancel Bells. Les was a member of the Faith Class for many years before becoming a member and teacher of the Journeys Sunday School Class. He also was a co-leader in several Bible studies.



Two lifelong passions were music and tennis. Les played French horn with the Atlanta Wind Symphony for 40 years, playing in Carnegie Hall in 2005. Les joined Peachtree Symphonic Winds in 2012. Les attended Centenary College on a tennis scholarship and played most of his adult life until he recently organized a group to play pickle ball. He loved to travel with Ann and to see Broadway plays. Les was an avid reader.



Les was preceded in death by his grandparents, Olive Strong Hammond and Lester H. Hammond, Sr., and Frieda Schuster Rothe and Alexander M. Rothe; and his parents, Eleanor Rothe Hammond and Lester H. Hammond, Jr.



Les is survived and beloved by his wife of 51 years, Ann Monroe Hammond; his daughter Laura Hammond Trammell (Matthew) of Fernandina Beach,, FL; his son, Adam Rothe Hammond (Karyn) of Dunwoody, GA; his granddaughters, Lila and McKenzie Trammell; his "bonus" grandson, Noah Vieira; his brothers, Bob Hammond (Claudia) of Friendswood, TX, and Dick Hammond (Lura) of Ponder, TX; his sisters, Lora Weber (Jay) of Round Rock, TX, and Nancy Adams (David) of Roanoke, TX; sisters-in-law Beth Hickam (Bill) of Centennial, CO, and Martha Veon (Greg) of Muscatine, IA; brother-in-law Moi Monroe (Cheryl) of Waycross, GA, and Fernandina Beach, FL; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and countless friends.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 5, at 2 PM at Chamblee First United Methodist Church, 4147 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd., Chamblee, GA 30341, with the Rev. Dr. Eric Lee and the Rev. Dr. Royeese Stowe officiating. The service will also be livestreamed and available for later viewing by going to www.chambleeumc.org, then "worship" and "celebration of life." Interment of his cremains will be at a later date at Prospect Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hmpattersonoglethorpe.com H. M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill.



The family wishes to offer a special thanks to Dr. Eddie Abdalla, oncology surgeon, not only for his medical skill but also for his caring and support for the family during this difficult time. We also want to thank the doctors, nurses, technicians and other Northside Hospital staff who treated Les with such care and concern and the family with such compassion.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to one of the following: Chamblee First United Methodist Church (The Foundation, a charitable foundation for church and community members in need started by Les; or The Music Ministry) or Centenary College, 2911 Centenary Blvd., Shreveport, LA 71104 (The Lester Harford Hammond, Jr. Tennis Scholarship, started by Les; or The Third Century Campaign, which Les was involved with at the time of his death).



