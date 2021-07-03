HAMMOND, Deborah Louise



Deborah (Debbie) Louise Hammond, age 68, of Hilton Head Island, SC and Johns Creek, GA, passed away June 25, 2021. She was born in Indianapolis, IN to the late Walter Lee and Bessie Lorene Wilson. Debbie was a graduate of Arlington High School and Indiana University, where she was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.



Debbie was a teacher, hospital and educational volunteer and worked with numerous charity and community organizations. She lived in 10 different states due to her husband's work, finally retiring eight years ago to Hilton Head Island, where they had vacationed for over 40 years. Debbie loved to travel, the beach, social cards and enjoyed many years of competitive tennis. In recent years she found a love for golf with her husband and many friends. She always had a positive attitude, beautiful smile, caring heart and a true love and caring for her community and her many, many friends! Debbie deeply loved her family and had a fierce love for her four grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her brother, Jack Wilson.



Survivors include her loving husband and high school sweetheart, Mark Edward Hammond of Hilton Head Island SC and Johns Creek, GA; son, Dr. Kyle Edward Hammond and wife Angie Hammond, of Atlanta, GA; grandsons, Chase Hammond and Knox Hammond; daughter, Jaime Lee Richardson (Hammond) and husband Zach Richardson, of Milton, GA; granddaughter, Ryann Richardson, grandson, Davis Richardson; brother, Steve Wilson of Indianapolis, IN; sisters, Cheri Storie of Dallas, TX and Chris Gallagher of Minneapolis, MN.



A private family service will be held in Johns Creek, GA followed by a celebration of life and private family interment in Hilton Head Island, SC.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's honor to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network,



https://www.pancan.org/.



