HAMMOND, Betty Sue Betty Sue Hammond of Atlanta, Georgia and West Palm Beach, Florida died August 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and in the compassionate care of Crossroads Hospice at The Fountainview Center in Atlanta. Born October 23, 1935 in West Palm Beach to Luther Eugene Hammond and Bernice Clyde McDonald Hammond of Elberton Georgia and Albany Georgia, respectively, "Betty Sue" took an early interest in music, dance and church activities while attending Palm Beach High School. Her parents, drawn to South Florida during the land boom of the 1920s, met while attending First Methodist Church of West Palm Beach (now the Harriet Himmel Gilman Theatre), where Eugene later served on the Board of Directors. Betty Sue attended Wesleyan College, and went on to graduate from Wayne State University in Detroit with a BA in Education. She then returned to South Florida with her husband, Frederick James Kohlmeyer, where she taught in the Palm Beach County School system and raised four children. During this time, she earned an M.Ed. degree from Florida Atlantic University. Inspired by her experiences raising her own children, Betty Sue was instrumental in the development of the Gifted Education Program for the Palm Beach County School System, still in existence today. In 1975, Betty Sue moved to Atlanta with her two girls to put down new roots. While teaching in the Gwinnett County School System she earned a Specialist Degree in Educational Leadership from Georgia State University. She went on to serve as Principal of Beacon School and Clairemont Elementary School in the Decatur City School System. After retiring from her career in education, she enjoyed working at the Georgia State Budget Office and later for the Palm Beach County Board of Commissioners. Betty Sue spent time in both West Palm Beach and Atlanta, often making the 12-hour drive to make sure she was part of the lives of her children and grandchildren. She would always attend Diane's performances in the Florida Grand Opera. For ten years she made breakfast for her sons Cliff and Clay every Saturday. Carol treasures the many recordings of poetry and music Betty Sue made for her grandchildren. Continuing her passion for education and community service, Betty Sue volunteered at the Carter Center, Georgia Baptist Hospital and DeKalb Medical Center, and served as President of the North County Branch of American Association of University Women; was a member of Executive Women of Palm Beach County, The Order of the Eastern Star, and PEO Sisterhood. Pursuing her love of music, she sang with the Decatur Civic Chorus and Masterworks Chorus of the Palm Beaches. A gracious southern mother of four children who pursued multiple degrees and a career in education, active in her communities and church, Betty Sue always showed tenacity, discipline and a curiosity for learning. She loved the study of the Bible, worship and playing hymns on her piano. Family and friends remember her as big-hearted, generous, and resolute. She was known for her beautiful smile and her absence will be deeply felt. She is survived by her sister, Jeannice Hammond Clark, her brother, Robert Eugene McDonald (Diane), and her four children and their families: Diane Kohlmeyer, Cliff Kohlmeyer (Catherine), Clay Kohlmeyer (Ann), Carol Kohlmeyer Riley (Leslie); five grand-children: Kelly Williams (Quint), Nicholas Riley (Daniela), Tabitha Powel (Irvin), Nathan Riley, Rebecca Riley; and five great-grand-children: Carter Powell, Levi Powell, Leah Riley, Scarlett Powell, Isabela Riley. A memorial service will be held at A.S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home Chapel at 2773 N. Decatur Road, Decatur, Georgia 30033 on Saturday, September 5th at 2:00 PM, with a brief visitation at 1:00 PM. The service will be live streamed on Zoom. For more information, please contact the family at legal-writer@att.net. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Reading is Fundamental, which is committed to a literate America by inspiring a passion for reading among all children. https://www.rif.org

