Obituaries

Hammock, Sue

File photo
File photo
Nov 2, 2023

HAMMOCK, Sue

Mrs. Sue Hammock of Sharpsburg, was born on April 4, 1931, and passed away October 27, 2023.

She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Hammock; children, Ken Hammock and his wife Marcea; Terre Gaston; grandchildren, Melanie Collier and her husband Stephen; Katie Yates and her husband Harrison; Scotty Gaston; Christian Gaston; Keith Hammock and Payton Gaston; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Collier; Mason Collier; Madilyn Collier and Korbyn Kemp; and nephew, Tim Byrum.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 12 o'clock, at First Christian Church of Tyrone.

Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Parrott Funeral Home

8355 Senoia Road

Fairburn, GA

30213

https://www.parrottfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

More Stories

The Latest

Israel US Iran

Iran targets Israel and Gulf Arab states even as Trump says US is in talks to end the war

5m ago

The Latest: Trump raises hopes for war to wind down but no sign of reduced fighting

6m ago

Kim vows to 'irreversibly' cement North Korea’s nuclear status

9m ago

Featured

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport long lines

Live updates: What we’re seeing from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

FACT CHECK

ICE spent $200 million on two Georgia warehouses. Did the feds overpay?

DOJ RAID IN FULTON

Skeptics said 2020 election boxes were missing. They never asked Fulton.