HAMMOCK, Sue



Mrs. Sue Hammock of Sharpsburg, was born on April 4, 1931, and passed away October 27, 2023.



She is survived by her husband of 72 years, John Hammock; children, Ken Hammock and his wife Marcea; Terre Gaston; grandchildren, Melanie Collier and her husband Stephen; Katie Yates and her husband Harrison; Scotty Gaston; Christian Gaston; Keith Hammock and Payton Gaston; great-grandchildren, Wyatt Collier; Mason Collier; Madilyn Collier and Korbyn Kemp; and nephew, Tim Byrum.



Funeral Services will be held Saturday, November 4, 2023, at 12 o'clock, at First Christian Church of Tyrone.



Interment will follow at Floral Hills Memory Gardens, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.



Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com