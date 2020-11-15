Hammerman, Ashley

HAMMERMAN (SWEARINGEN), Ashley



Ashley Swearingen Hammerman, 51 years of age, of Atlanta, Georgia passed away peacefully on November 7, 2020.



Ashley was born on April 9, 1969 to Prissy and Bill Swearingen in Atlanta. She attended The Lovett School and followed the family path in the restaurant and hospitality industry.



Her love of all animals led her to pursue many efforts to support and work with a number of rescue organizations. She was known for her caring nature and love for her family and friends, and loved spending time with her niece and nephews.



Ashely is survived by parents Prissy and Bill Swearingen, brother and sister-in-law, Sean and Julie Swearingen, niece Tatum Swearingen, many cousins, and her beloved animals, Blue and Bruce.



There will be a memorial celebration in the spring of 2021 around the time of her birthday with details to be announced. A private family service will be held during the week of Thanksgiving. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ashley's name to Best Friends at bestfriends.org or the Atlanta Humane Society.

