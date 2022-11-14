HAMMER, Michael Henry "Mike"



January 18, 1939-



November 6, 2022



Michael Hammer of Suwanee, GA, passed away on Nov. 6, 2022. Mike was born in New York on Jan. 18, 1939 to Frederic and Rhoda Hammer. Mike was preceded in death by his sister, Louise; and his brother, Peter. He is survived by his brother, Jim; by his children, Gregg (Lisa) and Louise Zimerman; his grandchildren, Jordan (Garner) Strickland, Ellie (Mark) Werner, and Alexis Zimerman; his great-grandchildren, Kinsley Strickland and Bradley Werner; and his wife, Nancy Mack.



After graduating from Hobart College in Geneva, NY, Mike began a successful career in the property management business, starting in New York, moving to St. Louis, and finally ending up in Atlanta. Mike was president and founder of Gateway Management Co., Inc., a property management company in Atlanta. His ability to spot and solve problems in properties was an uncanny talent. Mike loved all animals, especially his many dogs and riding his horse, Najir. But Mike's greatest feature was his ability to enjoy life and share that joy with all who were around him.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in his name can be made to Scor Strings at www.scorstrings.com/pages/donate.

