HAMLETT, Barbara Goggins



Barbara Goggins Hamlett, age 85, passed away on Sun., May 29, 2022. Born on Sept. 7, 1936, in Thomaston, GA; Barbara lived in Tucker, GA until her move to St. George, UT in 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Perry Austin Hamlett; her two sons, Phil and Brad; and her two grandchildren.



