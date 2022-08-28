HAMLET, Ronald



Ronald M. "Ronny" Hamlet, 84, of Duluth, GA, passed away on Friday, August 26, 2022. He was a 1937 graduate of Bass High School and served his country proudly as a Marine. He was proud owner of a men's barber shop "The Master Barber Shop" in Duluth, and also his beloved miniature dachshund breeding company "Grandma's Hotdogs". Funeral Service is Tuesday, August 30, 2022, 12:00 PM at Peachtree Rd Baptist Church in Suwanee, GA, with visitation on Monday, August 29 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Flanigan Funeral Home in Buford, GA.



