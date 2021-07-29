Hamilton, William

HAMILTON, Jr., William



William Eugene Hamilton, Jr. passed away peacefully on July 26, 2021. He was born on October 12, 1953, in New Orleans, to longtime Atlanta family member Foster Adair Hamilton and William Eugene Hamilton. After moving to Atlanta, Bill attended E. Rivers Elementary School and The Westminister Schools. He received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Furman University in Greenville, SC in 1975, and later, a Masters in Business from Georgia State University. Deciding to specialize as a Financial Analyst, after a career with GE Capital, he became a CFA and established his own firm, Hamilton Worth Inc., where he enjoyed working until his retirement.



In 1979, Bill married the former Mary Katherine Clarke who survives him. He is also survived by two children: William Caleb Hamilton and his wife Lindsay of Franklin, TN, and Foster Claire Hamilton and fiance Palak Master of Dallas, TX. He is also survived by his beloved granddaughters: Charlotte Katherine Hamilton and Eloise Claire Hamilton, both of Franklin, TN, and his sister Roline Hamilton McGinnis, husband Scott of Charlotte, NC, as well as numerous beloved cousins, nieces, and nephews.



Bill loved people and gatherings and enjoyed listening quietly to conversations, choosing just the right words to invoke a gentle bit of humor into the conversation. Bill must have infused the flair & flavor of New Orleans, as he loved to dine and take the time to savor food and culture from his many travels. Bill could not return to Atlanta empty handed, whether carrying a block of cheese from a local farm or a jar of preserves from a gift shop. He enjoyed meticulously picking out gifts for special occasions, blending his own sense of humor, which often resulted in having to explain his reasoning to the receiver.



Bill loved his church. He was a long time and active member of Church of the Apostles, and the men's groups he was able to attend. He enjoyed being a Stephens Minister during his years of good health.



Bill's interests included history treks, traveling with friends and family, and fishing in the early morning. He was a member of The Society of Colonial Wars, and greatly enjoyed Atlanta Civil War Roundtable lectures. Bill was a member of the Piedmont Driving Club and particularly enjoyed fishing and the Sunday night suppers on the patio overlooking the golf course and lake. In retirement, Bill became a sort of technology enthusiast, regularly buying new trinkets that normally ended as unused as they were unnecessary, and learning how to order items daily from Amazon, even while in the hospital.



Throughout his lifelong battle with the degenerative Polycystic Kidney Disease, he endured and fought with perseverance, humor, and eternal hope. It was with humility and honor that he received a living donor organ in 2007 from Marty Franchot, a dear friend of the family. He lived every day as a gift from the Lord and exhibited his strong faith in the way he met his challenges.



A private family burial will take place on Thursday, July 29th at Westview Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Church of the Apostles on Monday, August 9th at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the PKD Foundation, Georgia Transplant Foundation, or Church of the Apostles.



