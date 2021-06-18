ajc logo
Hamilton, Minnie

HAMILTON, Minnie

Visitation for Minnie L. Hamilton, 73, of Stone Mountain, GA wife of Joseph Hamilton will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 12 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079, (404)294-5500.

Funeral Home Information

Gregory B. Levett & Sons Avondale-Scottdale Chapel - Scottdale

351 North Clarendon Ave.

Scottdale, GA

30079

https://www.levettfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

