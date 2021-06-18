HAMILTON, Minnie



Visitation for Minnie L. Hamilton, 73, of Stone Mountain, GA wife of Joseph Hamilton will be held on Friday, June 18, 2021 12 PM - 8 PM at Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave. Scottdale, GA 30079. Funeral Service and Burial will be private. Gregory B. Levett & Sons Funeral Home, 351 N. Clarendon Ave., Scottdale, GA 30079, (404)294-5500.

