HAMILTON, Donna Maria

Donna Maria Hamilton, 74, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at Banner Heart Hospital Mesa Arizona. She leaves behind a loving daughter Hope L. Hamilton, son Isaac D. Hamilton, sister Dorcilla V. Long, nephew David N. Long and a host of cousins and many, many friends.

Mom, you will be missed, but your memory will live in our hearts forever.

Donna's quick wit, trustworthiness, and keen intellect created lifelong friendships throughout her life. She was extremely caring, persuasive and convincing. Many times I saw her get people to act on something beneficial to them that they otherwise wouldn't have done. I always said, "She could sell ice cubes to an Eskimo".

She was predeceased by her parents, David Lee Dorris, Sr. and Minnie Belle Ballou-Dorris, sister Diane LaVerne Dorris and brother David Lee Dorris II.

Funeral home in charge of arrangements: Wyman Cremation and Burial Chapel Mesa Arizona.

A memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM on March 25th 2021 at Wyman Cremation and Burial Chapel, Mesa, Arizona.

