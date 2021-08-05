ajc logo
X

Hamilton, Courtney

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HAMILTON, Master Deputy Sheriff Courtney

Celebration of Life Service for Master Deputy Sheriff Courtney H. Hamilton, age 53, of Doraville, GA will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE Atlanta, GA 30317. Dr. Curtis Crocker, officiating. Viewing today from 4 PM-8 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home - West End Chapel

1003 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd

Atlanta, GA

30310

https://williewatkins.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Smith, Christa
2
Jones, Richard
3
Burnette, Frank
4
McGhee, Jacqueline
5
Harrison, Ollie
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top