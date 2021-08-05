Hamilton, Courtney

HAMILTON, Master Deputy Sheriff Courtney



Celebration of Life Service for Master Deputy Sheriff Courtney H. Hamilton, age 53, of Doraville, GA will be Friday, August 6, 2021 at 11:00 AM at St. Philip AME Church, 240 Candler Road SE Atlanta, GA 30317. Dr. Curtis Crocker, officiating. Viewing today from 4 PM-8 PM at Willie A. Watkins Historic West End Chapel, (404)-758-1731.



