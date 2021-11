HAMILL, Carol



Born July 9, 1942, in Brooklyn, NY. She was a mental health professional who was passionate about her family, the Catholic church, her friends, higher learning, and traveling. She passed away November 24, 2021. She is survived by her husband, two children and their families. The service will be held at St. Philip Benizi Catholic church in Jonesboro Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at 10:30 AM.