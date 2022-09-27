Hamiliton, Allen

HAMILTON, III, Allen



Allen Scott Hamilton, III, lovingly known as PuPaw, Uncle Al, and Big Al, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, September 24, 2022.



He was born on July 25, 1957 to Susan Jane Thomas and Allen Scott Hamilton Jr., in Louisville, KY. Allen met the love of his life, Melissa Ann Guyton, when they were sophomores at Atherton High School, both graduating in 1975. They married on June 17, 1978 in Louisville.



Allen is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Issa; his children, Allen (Lisa), Melissa (Graham) Welsh, Joseph (Kristina); grandsons, Conner, Noah, Edison, George, Scotty, Leighton, Grayson, Samuel; granddaughter, Hadley; his mother, Susan T. Mahan; siblings, Susie (Rene), Woody (Lisa), Lee (Martha), Charles (Nikki), Janie (Mason), Caty (Lonnie); sisters-in-law, Janice (Greg), Laura (John); and scores of nieces, nephews, friends, and cousins.



Services will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. Martin in the Fields Episcopal Church in Atlanta, GA. A private burial will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, KY for family and invited friends. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Evan Dunbar Foundation.

