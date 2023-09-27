HAMIL, Bobby Forrest "Bob"



Bobby Forrest Hamil, known to his loved ones as Bob, passed away on September 25, 2023, in Newnan, Georgia. He was born in January, 1930, in Temple, Georgia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Huel E. Hamil and Ovie M. Hamil; his wife, Betty C. Hamil; brother, Mac M. Hamil; and son, Roger Corley.



Bob graduated from the University of Georgia with a Bachelor's Degree in Education and later received his Master's Degree from Peabody Teachers College, Vanderbilt University.



Bobby served in the United States Army from 1950 to 1952 and was stationed in Germany during his military service. After his time in the military, Bobby dedicated his life to education. He worked as a teacher and principal for over 30 years, making a significant impact on the lives of countless teachers and students. In 1963, he opened Meadows Elementary School and served as its principal until his retirement in 1985. Bobby's passion for teaching extended beyond the United States, as he and his wife, Betty traveled to Liberia, China and Russia to serve as missionaries after his retirement.



Bobby had a deep commitment to his faith and was a member of Flat Creek Baptist Church. He found solace and strength in his religious community throughout his life.



Outside of his professional and religious pursuits, Bobby enjoyed cooking, gardening and collecting cut glass. These hobbies brought him joy and allowed him to express his creativity.



Services to honor and remember Bobby's life will be held at Parrott Funeral Home, located at 8355 Senoia Road in Fairburn, Georgia. Friends, family, and community members are invited to attend and pay their respects. Services will be held at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral home.



The family will receive guest beginning at 10:00 AM with Services at 11:00 AM, at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory. Graveside Services will take place at Holly Hill Cemetery, Fairburn, Georgia.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the UGA Foundation for the Bobby F and Betty C Hamil Elementary Education Scholarship. Donations can be sent to the University of Georgia at One Press Place, Athens, GA 30602. Please indicate Fund 75915003 on the memo line.



Bobby (Bob) Hamil will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched. His legacy of dedication, kindness, and service will continue to inspire and guide us.



