HAMBURGER, Sharon



Sharon Hamburger passed away on March 3, 2022. Sharon leaves behind her husband of almost 57 years Steve; her beloved children: son, Mitch Hamburger (Allison Eagle), daughter, Mindy Godwin (Rodney) and their two sons, Jack and Spencer; her sister, Cookie Aftergut, brother-in-law, Fred, and their children, Brian Aftergut (Stephanie), Jeff Aftergut (Karen) and their sons, her beloved nephews, Ethan, Mathew, CJ and Issac; and countless cousins and loved ones. She was the daughter of Frances Willen and Hyman Friedland. Sharon brought love to everyone she met. She shared her heart wherever she went. All of her family and friends have one thing in common- Sharon's heart. She gave it to all of them so much that she forgot to keep a little for herself. She would want you to smile and laugh when you think of her. Sharon loved her sister, Cookie, very, very much. Their relationship was one of a kind. The two of them talked several times a day and this was the same relationship they shared with their mother, Frances. The 3 of them would go everywhere together. She instilled this into Mindy and Mitch and they, too, are inseparable. Steve met Sharon in June of 1962. She was soon to be 16 and he was 18. They fell in love on their first date. They married in June of 1964. In December of 1971, Mitch came into their hearts and in March of 1978, Mindy came popping out. The 4 of them became a clan. She would not allow anything to come between any of them. Family first was her way of life. She cared for her husband through lengthy illnesses, she was the strength her son needed when he faced heart problems and helped her son-in-law through his recovery which made their mother-daughter bond even more inseparable - they shared their life as if it was one. Contributions can be made to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org. A graveside funeral will be held at 2:00 PM at Arlington Memorial Park in Sandy Springs. The funeral will be livestreamed. To sign the online guestbook and access the Zoom link, please visit www.dresslerjewishfunerals.com. Arrangements by Dressler's Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

