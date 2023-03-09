HAMBURGER, Gerald



Gerald Marc Hamburger, born January 15, 1943, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2023. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend, Marc was a true gentleman who was passionate about life and all that it offered. Marc was born in Baltimore, Maryland to loving parents Alvin and Dorothy Hamburger. The family moved to Atlanta, Georgia as a child where he grew up and lived most of his entire adult life aside from college attendance at Vanderbilt University and graduate school at The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.



Marc was a loyal and devoted friend, and had built many deep friendships throughout his life, including those made while growing up as a child on East Wood Valley Road in Atlanta, his loyal ZBT fraternity brothers, and his fellow classic car enthusiasts from the Pierce-Arrow Automotive Society. In 1970, Marc married Nancy Fern Robbins with whom he had his two children, Robert and Katherine.



Marc was a man of great professionalism, exemplified by his tenure of 33 years at Coca-Cola as VP of Marketing and commitment to the community volunteerism and mentorship after his retirement. He was also a lifelong supporter of Camp Coleman, a Jewish overnight camp which Marc's father was a founding member, Atlanta Interfaith Broadcasters, and multiple organizations in support of the state of Israel. Marc was known for his eloquence, his love of language, and his congenial nature, and was the beloved patriarch of his family. He was a devoted husband to his wife, Deedee, and an adoring father and grandfather to his children, Robert (Tanya), Katherine (Hal) and granddaughters, Evelyn and Addie. He was also a loving, generous bonus dad and grandfather to Carrie Leavitt (David Mann), Rich Zatcoff (Farrah), David, Noah and Chloe Leavitt and Eli and Hannah Zatcoff.



Marc's family was the focus of everything he did and his most important priority, whether he was giving sage advice, supporting family members in times of need, or hosting the annual family vacation at the beach or in the mountains. In addition to his parents, Marc was predeceased by his brother, Alan Hamburger.



Special thanks to Marlene Handley, Deedee and Marc's devoted and caring friend and household manager. The family requests that any contributions in Marc's memory be directed to Camp Coleman by mail to: URJ Camp Coleman, 1580 Spalding Drive, Atlanta, GA 30350. Checks should be made payable to Union for Reform Judaism. Alternatively, donations may be made to The Temple in Marc's honor. The donation can be sent and the funeral services will be held at The Temple, 1589 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. The funeral will take place at 10:00 AM on Friday, March 10. At the request of the family, graveside services will be limited to immediate family only. Marc always had a kind word and a warm smile, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

