HAMBRIGHT, Sheila
Sheila Hambright of Atlanta, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother and a devoted woman of faith.
She is survived by her husband, Maurice Harrison, daughters Jan Rowland, Joni Bland and Jerri Dorta (Jorge). Grandchildren Amie, Nick, Crystal, Shelby and 3 Great-Grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn Tucker Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.
