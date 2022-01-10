Hamburger icon
Hambright, Sheila

HAMBRIGHT, Sheila

Sheila Hambright of Atlanta, died unexpectedly on January 7, 2022. She was a loving wife, mother & grandmother and a devoted woman of faith.

She is survived by her husband, Maurice Harrison, daughters Jan Rowland, Joni Bland and Jerri Dorta (Jorge). Grandchildren Amie, Nick, Crystal, Shelby and 3 Great-Grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Bill Head Funeral Home, Lilburn Tucker Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service beginning at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park, Sandy Springs.

Funeral Home Information

Bill Head Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc. Lilburn-Tucker Chapel

6101 Lawrenceville Hwy

Tucker, GA

30084

