HAMBRICK, Edith Mae Arnold



The celebration of life for Mrs. Edith A. Hambrick will be held at 11:00 AM, on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Warren Memorial United Methodist Church, 181 Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard SW, Atlanta, Georgia. A viewing will be held at the church an hour before the celebration. Reverend Leon Matthews will officiate. Interment will be held at Westview Cemetery.



She is survived by her children, LeRoy (Sonseenahray) and Edith (Michael A. Browne, Sr.); her granddaughters, Sonseenahray H. Smith (Flanonizo) and Michele B. A. Smith (Jeffrey); her grandson, Michael A. Browne, Jr., (Natalie); her great-grandchildren, Jabriel A. Gladney, Graydon T. Smith, Morgan A. N. Appiah, Mason L. H. Smith, Maren E. A. Smith, Casey R. Browne, and Maxwell G. Browne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be sent to the Warren Memorial Scholarship Fund or the Spelman College "Spelman Strong" fund.



