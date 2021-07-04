HAMBALEK, Joanne



Joanne Hambalek, beloved wife, mother, sister, and grandmother passed away on May 25, 2021 at her home in Tucker, Georgia; she was 88 years old. Joanne was born in Endicott, New York, on December 18, 1932. She graduated from Union Endicott High School in 1951, where she studied art and was the president of the Future Homemakers of America (club). She married Harold Gaige and had three children. She later married Edward Hambalek, in Endicott. The family moved to Atlanta, Georgia in 1972. Joanne was a devoted parishioner of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Atlanta and a longtime member of Creative Hands, where she made items that were donated to organizations that helped the homeless, newborns, HIV/Aids patients and refugees. She led the prayers at weekly meetings. Joanne was an active and loving grandparent. She was also an avid reader and shopper.



Joanne was predeceased by her husband, Edward Hambalek, to whom she was married for 51 years, her brother Ronald Kocak and her two sons Michael and Terry Gaige.



She is survived by her daughter Kathryn Black Brannon; grandchildren, April Seagraves (Mark), Jackie Marr (DJ), Halley and Alex Belcore, Michael and Bethanny Gaige and her three great-grandchildren, Hayden Seagraves, Katie and Ryan Marr.



The family will be holding a Memorial Service on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 11 AM at the Immaculate Heart of Mary, 2855 Briarcliff Rd. NE in Atlanta. Family and friends of Joanne are welcome to attend.

