Ham, William

William (Bill) Robert Ham, a Southern gentleman and Renaissance man, passed away peacefully at home on May 21, 2020, at age 73. He was surrounded by his wife and several close friends. Bill rarely complained about his declining health and lived each day with gratitude and devotion to Jesus, family, friends, and his career. He was a generous, loving, kind gentleman as well as a brilliant lawyer, and will be deeply missed. Bill was born to Parks and Mary Hicks Ham on September 17, 1946 in Montezuma, GA, and was the eldest of three children. He graduated from Macon County High School (Montezuma, GA), where he was an outstanding student, athlete, and leader. He was President of every high school class, and was referred to as "The guy in our Hall of Fame, President seems to be his middle name." In 1968 Bill received a B.A. in chemistry from Emory University, and received a J.D. from Emory University in 1972. He was admitted to the GA Bar in 1972. At Emory, he was a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon Fraternity. He was a partner with the law firm of Hansell & Post, and was with the firm for approximately 20 years. At Hansell & Post, Bill was Assistant General Counsel for the Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company. On one trip in Europe for the Ritz-Carlton, Bill was presented to the King and Queen of Sweden along with attending an evening affair. Bill retired for a few years, but returned to work in 1994. At the time of his death, he was working as a Commercial Real Estate Lawyer for Closing Pro Title & Escrow, LLC, which was a second family for him. Bill embraced a wide range of interests and hobbies, including sports such as running, competitive shooting, tennis, and golf. He joined the East Lake Golf Club because of its challenging golf course. He also enjoyed history, the cultural arts, fine dining, and black tie events. He was married on May 7, 1994 to Rev. Jennifer Boyce Ham at the First Baptist Church in Montezuma, where he was a lifetime member. He was preceded in death by his Parents, Parks and Mary Ham; Grandparents, William and Ada Ham and Robert and Ray Hicks all of Montezuma, GA; Pets, Sasha and Shayna of Roswell, GA. He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Ham; brother, Harold Ham of Montezuma, GA; sister Martha Ray Ham Weidley of Hixon, TN; nieces Erin Weidley McGee (Matt) of Lookout Mountain and Lisa Weidley of Hixson, TN; and his great nephew, Jack McKee of Lookout Mountain, TN. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Christ Church Episcopal in Norcross on Saturday, June 26th at 11:00 AM. Send an email to Beth Holland at office@ccnorcross or call 770.447.1166 if you plan to attend. Mask is required. The service will also be streamed at 11:00 AM on Christ Church Episcopal [Norcross, GA] FB page. Rev. Jennifer Ham will officiate a private graveside service at a later date. Bill will be buried in the Ham family plot in Montezuma, GA. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School for Atlanta RG-NG Scholarship Fund, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.fischerperimeterchapel.com.

