Ham, John Wesley

Mr. John Wesley Ham, III, age 72 of Jonesboro passed away December 7, 2020. Mr. Ham was born at Alameda Naval Air Station in San Diego, CA. He was a graduate of North Georgia College and spent 21 years in the US Army, retiring as a Lieutenant Colonel. Mr. Ham is survived by his wife: Pamela Ham, his three children: John William and wife Allison of Atlanta, Caroline and James and sister: Patricia Townsend and husband Michael of Blue Ridge. Services will be private at a later date. Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro/Stockbridge 770-210-2700. fordstewartfuneralhome.com

