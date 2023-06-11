HALRON, Kenneth "Ken"



Kenneth (Ken) N. Halron, 85, of Doraville, GA, passed away on Thursday, June 1, 2023. Ken is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ann Halron; daughter, Julie (Frank); sons, Mike (Allison), Kevin (Carrie), Dan (Kristy); brother, Steve (Sandi); sisters, Kate, Jan and Pat (Norm); 11 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Ken grew up in Green Bay, WI, a lifelong Packer fan. He started his career as a Credit Manager with Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and retired from Plymart, Norcross, GA, in 2003. Funeral Services will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 3773 Chamblee Tucker Rd., Atlanta, GA 30341, on Thursday, June 22, 2023. Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make Memorial contributions to St. Vincent De Paul or St. Martin de Porres at Holy Cross Church or Crohn's & Colitis Foundation or Parkinson's Foundation. Please sign online guestbook @https://www.fischerperimeterchapel.com/obituary/Kenneth-Halron.



