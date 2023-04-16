X

Halm, Klaus

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HALM, Klaus

Mr. Klaus Halm of Newnan (formerly of East Point and Peachtree City) passed away on April 8, 2023. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Ann DeCourcy Halm and granddaughter, Brenna Chastain. He is survived by his daughters, Debbie Chastain of Peachtree City; Kathy Harrell and her husband, Rick of Peachtree City; sons, David Halm and his wife, Michelle of Peachtree City; Andy Halm and his wife, Tang of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Kellie (Steven), Shelby (Rich), Kevin (Erin), Anna (Jordan), Cara (Michael), Alexis, Alec (Brittany), Glenn (Becca), Nathan (Ali), Kevin, Alissa, great grandchildren, David, Brantlee, Hayes, Adlee, Adeline, Adelaide and Nell, and a special former daughter-in-law, Tina Halm. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to The Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) The family of Mr. Halm would like to especially thank his team of caregivers, led by Effie Cotton, for their wonderful devotion and love to him and his family. A Celebration of Life service for Klaus will be held at a later date. To send condolences, please visit Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory website at www.parrottfuneralhome.com.

