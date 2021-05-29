HALLOCK, Nancy L.



Nancy L. Hallock, 86, of Roswell, GA and Bloomfield, NJ passed away on May 27, 2021 enveloped by the love of the family she so cherished.



Nancy is survived by her husband of 65 years, George B. Hallock, her daughter Cindy Raimondi (Lou), son Chip Hallock (Rene), grandchildren Meghan, Ashley, Ben, Erin, Carrie, Brian and Chris and six great-grandchildren Ava, Clayton, Rocco, Paisley, Ella and Jackson. Including the name of each underscores the love and joy that Gramma/"Gigi" showed for and received from the little ones whether in person or via Facetime.



Nancy was predeceased by her beloved father and mother, George and Charlotte Littlewood and her sister, Jane Hutto.



Born in Belleville, Nancy grew up in Belleville and East Orange, graduating from Clifford Scott High School and Newark State Teachers College (Kean University). She held several part-time jobs as she worked her way through college before becoming an elementary school teacher at Bloomfield's Berkeley School and later, a substitute teacher at Demarest School.



The serendipity of a blind date brought Nancy and George together and was the beginning of the most eventful and fulfilling part of Nancy's life… the raising of an adored – and adoring - family.



The Hallock family grew and thrived in Bloomfield where Mom was involved in numerous activities including as president of the Demarest Home & School Association and a supporting role in Chip and Cindy's school and outside activities. Supportive and helpful to both family and friends, Mom never hesitated to state her "perspective" and a disapproving look or comment could easily make you reconsider your position on any given matter.



Birthdays and holidays were happily celebrated with family throughout Nancy's life. She enjoyed breaking out the china, preparing a big traditional dinner and baking her signature chocolate cake with lemon icing – a recipe that remains a continuing challenge to replicate.



Nancy's and George's lives together were highlighted by summers in the family cottage in Bradley Beach; holidays with the Hutto family; attendance at graduations and weddings of families centered in Georgia and New Jersey; world travel with friends; loyal church attendance and a short stint as boat owners. A 50th anniversary family cruise with their children and grandchildren was a wonderful memory for all.



As a dedicated, lifelong member of the Christian Science Church, Nancy had an unwavering faith in the power of God to heal and guide her life. Please remember her in your prayers.



The Hallock family suggests that anyone who wishes to honor Nancy in a tangible way, do so by making a donation in her memory to an organization of your choice that reflects Nancy's thoughtful and generous spirit.



The Hallock family will gather for private arrangements.



