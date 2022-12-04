HALLMAN, Fern



Fern Pachter Hallman was born on December 6, 1956 in Scranton, PA to Cynthia and Saul Pachter. She passed away on November 28, 2022. She grew up in Allentown, PA. The weather in PA was not to her liking so she went to the University of Miami for college. She settled in ATL a few years later. In Atlanta, she became a public Librarian, worked for CNN and the Atlanta Olympics, and finished her career with Brodart, a library services company. She also met Richard Hallman and they got married in 1989 and lived in the same house in Virginia-Highland from then on. She loved her street and her street loved her. She also loved: dogs, cats, music, New Orleans, beaches, and pastel colors. When she visited NOLA she was able to meet many of her favorite musicians. She also loved Opera and Broadway. Rent was her favorite show until Hamilton came along. For the past 12 years she was the proud mother of Scruffy, currently the world's cutest dog. She always had cats including her current owners, Barney and Wilma. She leaves behind her husband; pets and friends; and her beloved aunt Marsha; sister Sharon; sisters-in-law, Laura and Judy; lifelong friend, Lauren and many others. She was predeceased by her sister- and brother-in-law, Carol and Chris Smith. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Alaqua Animal Refuge, alaqua.org or WWOZ, www.wwoz.org.



