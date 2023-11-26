HALLENBERG, Robert Andrew



Robert Andrew Hallenberg, 61, of Johns Creek, GA passed away on November 16, 2023. Andy was born November 20, 1961, in Kansas City, Missouri to Robert Bellis Hallenberg and Carolyn Roberts Hallenberg. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Hallenberg; and daughter, Christy Hallenberg.



A memorial service will be held on Friday, December 1, 2023, at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, 1548 Mount Vernon Road, Dunwoody, Georgia at 2:00 PM with a reception to follow.





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