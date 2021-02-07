HALL, Susan Kick



Susan Kick Hall, age 62 passed away unexpectedly on January 19, 2021 in Daphne, Alabama. Susan was predeceased by parents, Donald J. Kick and Mary Lou Kick. She was born in Waycross, Georgia and raised in metro Atlanta.



Susan graduated magna cum laude from Oglethorpe University and earned her MBA from Mercer University. She had a forty year career at Norfolk Southern Railway. She loved the railway!



Susan and her husband Alton had recently retired to the Alabama gulf coast and were looking forward to time on the water. She enjoyed gardening, faceting, fishing, her family and her bird DJ.



She is survived by her adoring husband Alton David Hall, daughters Donna Baldwin (Chris), Paige Ferguson, stepsons Greg and Mike (Brandi) Hall, grandchildren Chandler, Baylor and Ethan Brewer, step grandchildren William and Henry Baldwin, Bree Caldwell (Cody), Matthew, Mallory Grace, Landon and Anna Kate Hall, sister Virginia Helms, brothers Donald J. Kick Jr. (Diane) and Charles Kick (April), nieces, nephews and a host of other family and friends. Due to Covid-19 concerns, the family will have a private interment at Georgia Memorial park and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

