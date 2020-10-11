HALL, Ruth S. Dora Ruth Swift Hall, born May 24th, 1929, in Decaturville, Tennessee, passed away peacefully at age 91 at the Arbor Terrace Assisted Living Facility on October 3rd, 2020, in Alpharetta, GA. She had lived at Arbor Terrace for the last 18 months as she was no longer able to remain in her and Harold's beloved home. Growing up in the Great Depression, Ruth graduated from Decaturville High School, where she was active in sports. She was Captain of her Basketball Team. After graduation from high school, Ruth moved to Memphis, Tennessee, to begin a career in the AT&T Long Lines Operator Services Department, the Long Distance division of the former AT&T Bell System. She advanced to the position of Service Assistant. Ruth was chosen as "Miss Yellow Page" for the Memphis AT&T Long Lines area. There she met her husband, Harold Lee Hall, Sr, who also worked for AT&T Long Lines in the long distance service delivery and operations department. She and Harold raised four sons, Harold Lee Hall Jr, (Jane), Norman Douglas Hall (Mary), Lawrence Edward Hall (Karen) and David Wayne Hall. Taking care of her family and re-locating as Harold advanced in the management ranks became full-time for Ruth. She was a gifted person and made new friends easily; moving to new places as the business took the family from city to city came easy for her. They moved 6 times in their life together, from Memphis to Louisville Kentucky; then to Montgomery Alabama, Birmingham Alabama; back to Memphis (Germantown); then down to New Orleans Louisiana; and finally to Atlanta, Georgia, where they became 40-year residents of Roswell. Ruth's life was full as she was always very active in her Church, in her Church choir and in Garden Club, Women's Club and in social groups. In later years she held positions in The Brookfield Country club, Garden and Women's Clubs. She also participated in hobby groups. She led a full and active life with her husband and their four sons. She was an active member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church for 27 years before moving to the First Baptist Church of Roswell, GA. Her Christian life was very important to her and she had a large network of friends wherever she was. Ruth was predeceased by her parents Robert T. and Mildred Swift of Decaturville, Tennessee; husband Harold Lee Hall, Sr; 3 sisters, Mary, Aletha, Kathleen, and 2 brothers, Robert Thomas (RT), and William, all from Tennessee. She leaves her four sons and their wives, and 29 grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services are currently in the planning stages and will be announced later. It is the request of the Hall family that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Wears Valley Ranch, 100 One Fine Place, Sevierville, TN 37862 in memory of Dora Ruth S. Hall. (wvr.org).



