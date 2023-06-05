Hall, Louise

HALL (BENNING), Louise



Louise Benning Hall, age 94, shed the constraints of her earthly body, and stepped into the arms of her Savior Jesus in glory on May 29. Welcoming her into Heaven were her husband of 44 years Thomas A. Hall; her parents, Theodore Russell and Gertrude Landon Benning; her brothers, T.R. Benning, Jr., and Francis Harrison Benning; and her sisters, Gertrude Dacres and Bertha Buffington. A 2nd generation native Atlantan, she attended R.L. Hope, Northside High School and GA State University. Her greatest desire was to be a wife and Mother and God honored that blessing her with 3 daughters. Her family was her priority along with using the gorgeous voice God gave her to praise Him and encourage others. She was a church Soloist, sang with the Georgia Festival Chorus for over 20 years, and was chosen to sing a Solo at the Billy Graham Crusade in 1994. In her last years she faithfully praised God in song and her voice remained pitch perfect, steady and clear. Her life verse was, "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me." Philippians 4:13.



She's survived by her daughters, Louise Jones (Tom), Kemlo Morgan (Jim), Tommie Storer (Scott); grandchildren, Tom Jones, III (Courtney), Louise Jones (Brian), JJ Jones (Michelle), Landon Morgan, Jimmy Morgan (Joyce), Patrick Morgan, John Daniel Storer (Taylor) and Mary Storer; great-grandchildren, Isabel Jones, Brandon Jones, Sebastian Morgan, and Mary Ellen Storer; sister, Margaret Woehst; and many nieces and nephews. A Celebration of her Life will be held June 7, at 2 PM, at H.M. Patterson & Son, Oglethorpe Hill, 4550 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Jewish Voice at jewishvoice.org, a charity near and dear to her heart. To sign guestbook please visit the online page at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/atlanta-ga/louise-hall-11311482





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com