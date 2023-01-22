ajc logo
X

Hall, James

Obituaries
2 hours ago

HALL III, James Frank "Jimmy"

Homegoing Services, for Mr. James Frank Hall, III, will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Scherri of Atlanta; his son, Kevin of Denver, CO; his brothers, Jon Hall and Larry Hall of Omaha, NE; his sister, Andra (Earl) Harrison of PA; his granddaughter, Asia Bratton of Topeka, KS; his goddaughter, Lori Dickerson Fouche of Montclair, NJ; his mother-in-law, Reverend Laura Joyner of Union City; in-laws, Minister Faye Thompson of Huntersville, NC; Linda and Dr. Leroy Wilson of College Park, GA; Eric Thompson of Beloit, WI; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and treasured friends; and lastly, his canine daughter, Daisy Mae. On Monday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Mayor, police chief: Atlanta ‘will not tolerate’ violent protests 3h ago

Credit: CHARLOTTE B. TEAGLE

Mohawk Industries warns of shortfall; net income down 83% from year before
11h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

SUNDAY’S WEATHER: Few breaks expected during some heavy showers
8h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin marries longtime love on 93rd birthday
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

High school basketball scores from Friday
The Latest

Mitchell, Alan
Galina, Morton
2h ago
Johnson, John
2h ago
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top