Hall, James

HALL III, James Frank "Jimmy"



Homegoing Services, for Mr. James Frank Hall, III, will be held on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Scherri of Atlanta; his son, Kevin of Denver, CO; his brothers, Jon Hall and Larry Hall of Omaha, NE; his sister, Andra (Earl) Harrison of PA; his granddaughter, Asia Bratton of Topeka, KS; his goddaughter, Lori Dickerson Fouche of Montclair, NJ; his mother-in-law, Reverend Laura Joyner of Union City; in-laws, Minister Faye Thompson of Huntersville, NC; Linda and Dr. Leroy Wilson of College Park, GA; Eric Thompson of Beloit, WI; a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and treasured friends; and lastly, his canine daughter, Daisy Mae. On Monday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com. Service can be LIVE Streamed by viewing www.vimeo.com/murraybrothers



