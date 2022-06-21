Hall, Glennda

HALL, Dr. Glennda



The family of Dr. Glennda Maria Wash Hall announces with great sorrow her passing on June 10, 2022. Born in Detriot, MI to Glenn E. Wash and Phyllis Arlene Wash on October 17, 1962. She is a University of Michigan graduate and Meharry Dental School graduate. She spent the last 26 years practicing general dentistry in Atlanta. Dr.Wash- Hall bravely finished her 2-year fight with cancer and went home to be with the Lord, surrounded by family and friends. Glennda is survived by her husband, Woodrow Hall; daughter, Taylor Hall; son, Christopher Hall; along with a number of loving family members. Funeral services are set for June 25, 2022, at 11:00 AM, at The Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus. Atlanta, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, donations are accepted in Glennda's honor to United Way of Greater Atlanta (American Cancer Society), Kristen McCollum, CFO, 40 Courtland St, N.E Suite 300 Atlanta, GA 30303. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Road SW, Atlanta, GA 30331, 404-349-3000, www.mbhf.com.



