Hall, Fisher

HALL, Jr., Fisher R. "Rick"



Mr. Fisher R. "Rick" Hall, Jr., of Fairburn, GA, passed away Thursday October 27, 2022. There will be a viewing held TODAY, Thursday, November 3, 2022 from 3-8 PM at William Gayleano Murray and Son Funeral Home, Inc. – ATLANTA CHAPEL, 923 McDaniel St., SW Atlanta, GA 30310, 404-963-5634, www.wgmurrayandson.com