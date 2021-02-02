HALL, Eugene "Gene"



Eugene "Gene" Hall was born in LaGrange, GA in 1926, the son of Ernest R. Hall and Mary Keeble Hall. After attending school in Opp, Alabama for eight years, the family moved to Albany, GA. After graduating from Albany High in 1944. Mr. Hall entered the U.S. Army and served in the Philippines and Japan. He graduated Magna Cum Laude from Mercer University in 1950 and began his 44 year teaching career at Stockbridge Jr. High. In 1951 he married Dolores Johnson of Macon, Ga. and they shared a great life together for more than 56 years.



Mr. Hall continued his education at Emory University while teaching at Briar Vista School and Druid Hills High School. In 1961 he received a Master of Arts degree from Emory, specializing in teaching mathematics. Soon thereafter he joined the faculty at the newly opened DeKalb College (now Georgia Perimeter College) where he remained for 24 years, serving nine years as Chairman of the Mathematics Department. He continued teaching for 8 more years at Emory University, fully retiring in 1996.



From his early teens, Gene was an enthusiastic golfer and tennis player and enjoyed meeting many good friends that way. He was also an avid photographer and won many awards from his photographs during his 20 plus years as a member of The Atlanta Photographic Society.



Survivors include his sister Mary Ernestine Keeble, Nephews Michael Hall Keeble (Susan), John David Keeble, Stephen Troy Keeble (Linda), Nieces Amy Keeble Huffaker (Claude), Mary Keeble Eaton and 8 great nieces and nephews and 7 great-great nieces and nephews.





