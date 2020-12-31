Hall, Daniel Steven

HALL, Sr., Daniel Steven



Daniel Steven Hall Sr. 66 of Mansfield, GA went to be with the Lord December 27, 2020. He is survived by wife Debbie, daughter Jessica (Robert) Burchfield, daughter in law Jessica T Hall, grandchildren Benjamin and Addison, siblings Daryl, Dianne, Dean (Ginger), sisters in law Gail Ward and Lynn (Tim) Ford. He was preceded in death by son Daniel Jr., and parents Charlie and Nita Hall. He was a great man of faith and wanted to share the gospel of 1 Corinthians 15:1-4. He loved the Lord, his family and life! He will be greatly missed, but oh what wonderful memories he left! He retired from Dekalb County with 30 years of service. His most recent hobby was working part-time for Turtle Cove in Monticello. His body was cremated, but his soul is with Jesus to live eternally. His hope was to meet you there! Pls no flowers. Service at Hope Bible Church, 199 4-Points Rd., Jackson, GA. 30233, Saturday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00. Pastor David O'Steen officiating.

