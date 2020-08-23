X

Hall, Christine

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

HALL, Christine Christine Hall, 100, passed away August 6 in hospice in Kennesaw GA. The youngest of 10 children of Charles and Bettie Holleman of Lithia Springs GA, she was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Leon Hall of LaGrange GA. She is survived by son John (Anna), grandson Taylor, granddaughter Jennifer (Chase) Peeples and great-grandsons Julian and Jameson. A memorial service will be held later. Memorial contributions may be made to Jefferson Avenue Baptist Church, East Point, GA.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.